Vietnam Nov factory activity growth slows as output softens

Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 9:05 AM

Vietnam's PMI slipped to 51.4 in November, from 51.6 a month earlier, signalling the weakest improvement of business conditions since March 2016.
Weaker growth of new orders led to little change in production volumes from October, which ended the 12-month stretch of growth in manufacturing output.

The backlog of work dropped for the first time in five months due to the easing rate of new orders growth, but manufacturers continued to hire extra staff at a solid pace.

Input costs soared again in November on rising prices of raw materials.

