You are here

Home > Government & Economy

White House said to consider Fed insider Williams for vice-chair

Fri, Jan 19, 2018 - 2:09 PM

322310571_0-4.jpg
Long-time Federal Reserve insider John Williams has been interviewed by the White House for the post of vice-chairman of the US central bank, according to a person familiar with the discussions, though he was not viewed as being on the short-list for the job.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Long-time Federal Reserve insider John Williams has been interviewed by the White House for the post of vice-chairman of the US central bank, according to a person familiar with the discussions, though he was not viewed as being on the short-list for the job.

Mr Williams, 55, is currently president of the Fed's regional bank in San Francisco, where he took the reins in 2011 from Janet Yellen, who went on to become Fed Chair. He began his Fed career in 1994 in Washington and has also lectured at Stanford University. Mr Williams served as a senior economist in President Bill Clinton's Council of Economic Advisers.

The selection of the Fed vice chair, which is subject to Senate confirmation, will be part of a wider reshaping of the central bank's leadership. President Donald Trump nominated Fed Governor Jerome Powell to replace Ms Yellen when her term as chair expires in early February, and picked Randal Quarles, who worked in the Treasury of President George W Bush, to be Fed vice chair for supervision.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Mr Williams was under consideration. A spokesman for the San Francisco Fed declined to comment. The White House is said to be considering other candidates for the number two Fed slot, which has been vacant since Stanley Fischer stepped down in October. The Journal has previously reported that the administration was considering Fed Governor Lawrence Lindsey, head of an economic advisory firm, and Mohamed El-Erian, a columnist for Bloomberg View and chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, Pimco's parent company. Both have declined to comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Williams was Ms Yellen's research director when she led the San Francisco Fed and has generally lined up with the Fed leadership on policy. Pairing him alongside Mr Powell would favour continuity at the central bank: Mr Williams backs raising interest rates three times this year, which matches the median estimate of his colleagues published in December.

Mr Williams received his PhD from Stanford University in 1994, and co-authored with economist and then-professor John Taylor, who was himself considered by Mr Trump for the Fed chairmanship.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

China to enshrine Xi's name in state constitution

UK retail sales slide after Black Friday boost

Philippines halts sending workers to Kuwait over deaths, abuses

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Let's build a bridge to Europe after we Brexit, Boris Johnson suggests

Troops, cameras, radiation: China preps for North Korea crisis

Editor's Choice

BP_print3_190118_8.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Technology

Singapore startups to step up 2018 fund-raising for global expansion: KPMG

BP_CBD_190118_16.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Tax experts' wish list zooms in on tax perks for R&D, training, innovation and fintech

BT_20180119_NRSIA19_3271233.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Transport

SIA focuses on digital transformation to reclaim world's No. 1 spot

Most Read

1 Bitcoin's nouveau riche run to gold as cryptocurrency crashes
2 Bitcoin plunge extends to 25% as fear of crypto crackdown linger
3 Fired-up investors chase STI to 10-year high
4 Wanda billionaire extends selloff with London luxury project
5 Further upside for developers that can turn hope to reality
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_UberFLASH_190118_53.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' Take: New UberFLASH service could up bookings for Comfort taxis, says Maybank KE

BP_UberFLASH_190118_53.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 19, 2018
Real Estate

Roxy-Pacific ties up with Tong Eng group MD to buy Kismis View in collective sale for S$102.75m

Jan 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS, UOB not agreeable to EOL restructuring terms

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening