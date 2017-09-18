You are here
Wildfires in US getting wilder and nearer to urban areas
Extreme fire behaviour - difficult to predict, dangerous to fight - has been the watchword of the 2017 season
Troutdale, Oregon
SOME fires suddenly exploded in size. One in Montana doubled in 24 hours, charring 78 square miles overnight - an area bigger than Brooklyn, a borough in New York City. Already-burning fires started new ones, shooting embers like artillery barrages, including one that
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg