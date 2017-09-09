'Window closing' for Americans to escape Hurricane Irma's fury

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Washington
TIME is running out for people living in Florida and coastal areas of the south-eastern United States to escape the wrath of Hurricane Irma as it barrels towards Miami, officials said Friday.
Irma, now a Category 4 hurricane packing winds of 240 kmh, is expected to make
