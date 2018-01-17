You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Work across borders to boost digital economy: Asean business leaders

Wed, Jan 17, 2018 - 6:52 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBTg

AS Asean's digital economy booms, cross-border cooperation is key to realising its full potential, regional business leaders said at the Singapore Business Federation's Asean Outlook Conference 2018 on Wednesday.

Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Oudet Souvannavong noted, for instance, that there are opportunities for digital developers in the CLMV countries of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Yet these countries are still largely looking to the United States and Europe for solutions, when they could look to their neighbours instead, he said. "I believe there are good engineers in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia who can help us."

Panellist Nick Nash, group president of internet firm Sea Limited, said one factor hampering regional e-commerce is the difficulty of payment. He suggested the creation of an Asean e-wallet framework to encourage e-commerce across borders.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Robert Yap, chairman of the Asean Business Advisory Council (BAC), said the Council will work with Asean governments and business bodies to drive regional digital development.

As Singapore assumes Asean chairmanship this year, e-commerce is a key focus, said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Dr Koh Poh Koon, the conference's guest of honour.

Other priorities are facilitating trade, deepening trade in services, making investment easier and strengthening ties with Asean dialogue partners.

Giving an update on the progress of the Asean Single Window, Dr Koh noted that as of Jan 1, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam have begun to use the electronic version of the Asean Trade in Goods Agreement's Certification of Origin Form D, which shows that a product is eligible for preferential tariff treatment.

The conference was one of several Asean-related activities that SBF is holding this year to encourage firms to venture into the region. Upcoming events include seminars on digitisation and young entrepreneurs, and the Asean Business and Investment Summit in November.

In recent years, each Asean BAC chair has also introduced a legacy project to improve regional growth. Singapore's will be SGConnect, a framework to encourage member countries to share solutions for smart, sustainable and symbiotic growth.

This could involve standardised skills training or the sharing of data-analytics-based urban logistics solutions, Dr Yap, who is executive chairman of logistics giant YCH Group, told The Business Times.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Utilities, mining boost US industrial production

Digital economy among Singapore's five economic priorities as Asean chair

Juncker would like Britain to rejoin EU after Brexit

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore aerospace industry transformation map eyes 1,000 new jobs by 2020

Indonesia exchange walkway collapse due to "building failure" -initial report

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nine-year threshold for independent directors back in focus

20171218_1513600128234_2506694689140157_2_zd2l_zuann_0.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Stocks

Fired-up investors chase STI to 10-year high

20180116_1516076874168_7841118733242598_16_a3dvbmdrw_zuann.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Binding deal inked for new JB-Woodlands train service

Most Read

1 Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again
2 MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears
3 Bitcoin plunge extends to 25% as fear of crypto crackdown linger
4 Capital World launches Malaysia's largest indoor theme park at Johor project
5 2017 developers' sales hit 4-year high; momentum expected to continue
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore exports log weaker-than-expected rise in December; full-year growth hits 7-year peak

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

aerospace.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore aerospace industry transformation map eyes 1,000 new jobs by 2020

DAR_2231.JPG
Jan 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Orange Valley opens sixth nursing home in Balestier in January

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening