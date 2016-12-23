You are here

Home > Government & Economy

WTO rules against Indonesia in food import barriers case

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 23:29

[GENEVA] A World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute panel ruled against Indonesia across the board on Thursday in twin cases brought by New Zealand the United States against its import restrictions on food and animal products including beef and poultry.

All 18 of Jakarta's measures affecting imported horticulture, animals and animal products were prohibited under WTO rules dating to its predecessor body, the GATT, the panel said.

The import restrictions cover products such as apples, grapes, potatoes, onions, flowers, juice, dried fruit, cattle, chicken and beef, the US trade office said in March 2015 when challenging the measures.

The arbitrators urged Indonesia to bring its measures into conformity. All sides have 60 days to appeal any of the findings.

REUTERS

