You are here
WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM
Xi takes Davos spotlight as unlikely champion of trade-based global order
Chinese president's speech on Tuesday will be a "blueprint for the future progress of human society", says top diplomat
Hong Kong
WHEN Xi Jinping addresses business elites at Davos, the Chinese president will find himself an unlikely champion of the trade-based global order Donald Trump has derided. His new role could prove to be one of his biggest tests.
On Tuesday, Mr Xi will become the first
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg