Xi will be China's first head of state to attend Davos forum

Top topics this year likely to include public anger over globalisation, Trump govt
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 05:50

In addition to attending the WEF in Davos, Mr Xi will also be in Switzerland from Jan 15-18 for a state visit.

Beijing

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping this month will become the first Chinese head of state to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, as the foreign ministry yesterday confirmed his widely-expected attendance at the annual meeting in the Swiss Alps.

This year's forum is expected

