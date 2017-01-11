You are here
Xi will be China's first head of state to attend Davos forum
Top topics this year likely to include public anger over globalisation, Trump govt
Beijing
PRESIDENT Xi Jinping this month will become the first Chinese head of state to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, as the foreign ministry yesterday confirmed his widely-expected attendance at the annual meeting in the Swiss Alps.
This year's forum is expected
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg