Zuellig Pharma to invest S$50m in Singapore innovation centre

Zuellig Pharma chief executive officer John Davison said ZHS will focus on addressing gaps in the healthcare sector.

HEALTHCARE services provider Zuellig Pharma on Wednesday officially launched Zuellig Health Solutions (ZHS), its new Singapore-based innovation centre.

Over the next five years, Zuellig Pharma will invest more than S$50 million in ZHS to develop data, and digital and disease management solutions that will help doctors develop more effective treatment plans, support patients managing chronic conditions and help payers manage healthcare costs.

ZHS, which was established with the support of the Singapore Economic Development Board, will employ more than 50 healthcare, technology and data specialists. Its set-up here follows the recent relocation of the company's headquarters from Hong Kong to Singapore.

Zuellig Pharma chief executive officer John Davison said ZHS will focus on addressing gaps in the healthcare sector. sentifi.com Market voices on:

"As a society, we need to develop new, innovative solutions to tackle these challenges. This is what ZHS has been set up to do. It will leverage our long history in Asia, our many partnerships across the region and our in-depth knowledge of the various healthcare systems to create new approaches that address issues of access, including education, information, affordability and supply chain reach."

ZHS has also entered into a memorandum of understanding with National Healthcare Group to develop predictive models for early health screening and carry out treatment cost versus quality analysis, using data analytics.