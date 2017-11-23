Personalising the healing touch

Singapore Medical Specialists Centre and its related group of companies offer multiple specialties and a full range of diagnostic medical services under one roof.

By Michelle Bong

A MULTI-SPECIALTY medical organisation, Singapore Medical Specialists Centre (SMSC) and its related group of companies offer a suite of medical services through two multi-specialty medical centres, three medical aesthetics centres as well as a diagnostic imaging centre.

Prenatal and postnatal services for expectant mums and newborns are also available.

Its chief executive officer Wendy Huang believes that in offering excellent service quality, competitive pricing and a full suite of services from health screening and day surgery to imaging services and medical aesthetics, SMSC has become one of the largest multi-specialty medical organisations in Singapore.

The winner at this year’s Enterprise 50 Awards plans to make the high-tech healthcare experience a reality for its patients in future. Ms Huang shares her views about taking the company forward.

What gives SMSC its competitive edge?

"We serve our patients more efficiently with our unique ‘One day, One stop, One Centre’ service concept that offers multiple specialties and a full range of diagnostic medical services under one roof.

"This provides tremendous convenience and synergies to patients. They can avoid making multiple trips to see several doctors, or visit different places for diagnostic tests. The duplication of tests is also prevented, leading to better coordinated ‘patient-centric’ care among the doctors.

"Our investments in the latest in advanced medical equipment, a first-class team of experts, and a 24/7 hotline service have also made us very competitive in the industry. We have grown much stronger in our depth and range of medical services. I am proud of what we have achieved for both local and overseas patients."

How does SMSC embrace innovation for long term growth?

"In Singapore, we want to make our specialist care services the most affordable in the private sector via cutting-edge technology and the expertise of specialists. We also want to make specialist care accessible efficiently and cost-effectively, doing away with long waiting times or the need to make multiple appointments. We will also bring our unique Singapore model and branding overseas to the regional countries.

"Winning this award is recognition of the strength of the company and will spur us to greater heights."

What is a pressing challenge you face?

"Healthcare services are in danger of becoming commodities, resulting in the use of lower-end and second-hand medical equipment in some medical facilities.

“We are moving in the opposite direction, setting up centres with the most advanced medical equipment and leveraging medical technology to provide cost-effective health solutions.

"Many are pleasantly surprised when they come to our centres to find that we offer one of the lowest bills for healthcare services. The cost of many tests, such as a computerized tomography (CT) coronary angiogram, is even lower than what paying patients would have to fork out at public hospitals."

How do you define success?

"Success is not measured by money or numbers, but the sense of accomplishment that comes from doing something meaningful for society. This includes creating job opportunities and security for my employees, bringing effective healthcare solutions to our patients and their families, and making a difference in their lives.

"Personally, I consider being able to help more people achieve good health and happiness to be my lifetime pursuit. Continuous contribution to society is the greatest force that drives me forward."

What would you like to achieve in 2018?

"We are currently developing mobile applications combining technology with healthcare, to set up personalised healthcare accounts for each patient. This would allow them to review their medical histories, screening results, diagnosis from doctors, medication and other conditions.

"This could also prevent repeating unnecessary tests, which would reduce their medical expenses as well as unnecessary risks and pain. At the same time, it would improve our productivity and efficiency. We hope to make this high-tech healthcare experience a reality by next year."