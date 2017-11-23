Premium education for the next generation

By Nur Syahiidah Zainal

Mr David Chiem, founder, CEO and executive chairman, with some of the young charges attending the premium pre-school. Photo: MindChamps

THE passion to make a difference in the lives of young learners drives Singapore Enterprise 50 Awards winner MindChamps to greater heights.



It is the largest operator and franchiser of premium-range pre-school centres in Singapore.

More than 100,000 students – from pre-school to university level – have graduated from MindChamps internationally since it was established as an educational research centre in Sydney, Australia, in 1998.



It currently has 10 company-owned and 44 franchisee-operated pre-schools and reading and writing centres in Singapore, Australia, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates.

The MindChamps pre-school in Jurong West. Photo: MindChamps

Effective strategies

Happy parents who spread the word among their social circles are one of the keys to the company’s success.



Mr David Chiem, founder, CEO and executive chairman, says: “Parents in our target demographics strongly associate the MindChamps brand with trusted, research-based educational strategies. This creates and perpetuates a valuable and loyal client base.”



That loyalty is evident in the profile of its franchisees — at least two-thirds are parents of children who have gone through and flourished under the MindChamps system. Many go on to set up multiple centres.



The company’s growth follows an 80:20 model in Singapore ­– 80 per cent of its centres are franchised, while 20 per cent are company-owned. In overseas markets, the model is around 90:10.



This franchisee strategy allows the company to carry out quick testing and evolution of its programmes, while allowing for rapid expansion.



MindChamps does not just stop at educating students. It also nurtures educators through its Champion Mindset Academy, which is located within its headquarters at the HDB Hub in Toa Payoh.



The academy offers training programmes and accreditation for pre-school educators, as well as leadership programme for centre leaders.



“Our unique curriculum is the result of over a decade of research development in the four domains of early childhood education, neuroscience, child psychology and theatre,” says Mr Chiem.

Raising the bar

As it grows, MindChamps is dedicated to maintaining its high standards. It has invested in research to create its own ChampionGold Standard, an industry mark of distinction to ensure that all franchisees adhere to their standards.

It starts by focusing on the three most important facets of its schools – the quality of teaching and learning, the quality of care for its young charges, and the quality of leadership and service.



Staff members continually go for up-to-date training in these key areas so that excellence will always prevail throughout the MindChamps organisation.



Says Mr Chiem: “The ChampionGold Standard is not a destination, but a journey of growth and discovery which we travel on together. It is a journey that encourages best practices and reinforces learning on a company-wide scale.”



MindChamps plans to take its brand of learning to other locations.

The company will soon open multiple centres in China and Australia, with the support of its major strategic capital funding partners, China First Capital Group and Hillhouse Capital, respectively.