You are here

Home > Hub Projects > Property 2018 (March issue)
SPOTLIGHT

Entering a brave new world

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

BT_20180329_PROPCOVER3_3369461-1.jpg

After four years of decline, the residential property market has switched direction and is now back on an ascent - even with almost the entire slew of cooling measures still in place. For the whole of 2017, prices appreciated one per cent - contrasting with the 3.1 per cent decline in 2016.

Rapid changes are also afoot as technology threatens to disrupt the way business is conducted in the real estate sector: nascent attempts at blockchain, which can impact the way conveyancing lawyers currently facilitate real estate transactions; augmented reality and the enhanced experience it offers potential buyers in terms of property viewings; and artificial intelligence which churns out property valuations in minutes, albeit without the human judgement required to assess the physical condition of a property unit.

This is the brave new world that developers, real estate professionals, as well as home buyers, landlords and tenants, need to embrace. Traditional business operating models are on their way out and real estate players will do well to keep abreast of changes in the sector.

Even the government is cognisant of the need to keep up. The Industry Transformation Map for the real estate sector, launched earlier this year, focused on using automation, digitised contract templates, and predictive systems to streamline processes for property transactions and facilities management.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As new industries emerge amid the boom in start-up culture and the government's push for innovation and enterprise, the office space is also changing, becoming more accommodative of housing co-working operators as tenants. What started out as a disruptor and an alternative to traditional offices has now become a fundamental part of the commercial real estate market.

In the retail scene, an interesting development has come about. While many retailers have jumped on the bandwagon and developed an online presence alongside physical stores, the reverse trend has also been true, with global e-commerce giants such as Alibaba and Amazon taking up physical space too.

As the age-old real estate industry evolves, developers and property market professionals will need to embrace the changes to stay ahead and stay relevant for potential investors.

We hope this issue of property supplement will be informative in giving you a fresh perspective of the industry. Enjoy!

Supplement editor: Lee Meixian Sub editor: Shazalina Salim Cover design: Simon Ang
Graphics: Teoh Yi Chie, Ho Yan Hao, Greg Neo
Advertising sales: Stella Yeo 9799 9001, Lam Wy-ning 9368 5685

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
4 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
5 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

yaohui-pixgeneric-1703.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Transport

SIA upscales regional cabin products with US$350m investment

Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel ringfenced graft penalty from dividends for FY17, says chairman

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening