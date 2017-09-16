Using his head, heart and guts to lead

"It is important to know that people dictate the success of your company and you need to be surrounded with good people to make a great business." - Scott D Smith, Beyonics International Pte Ltd CEO

CEO of Beyonics International Pte Ltd, Scott D Smith, feels honoured for winning the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Award 2017.

"It is a significant milestone and achievement for me and the company. It feels amazing and overwhelming to serve as a role model for motivation and inspiration, and making a difference in my community," he said.

"This award gives Beyonics external recognition and provides positive connotations to the team for all the hard work and effort that have been put into the business. It is important to know that people dictate the success of your company and you need to be surrounded with good people to make a great business."

Mr Smith took over as CEO of Beyonics in July last year. He has over 30 years of experience with technology companies, having served roles in sales, marketing and operations with Fortune 500 firms including Canadian electronics manufacturing services provider Celestica, Chinese technology manufacturer Lenovo and global information technology provider IBM in leadership roles in the US, Europe and Asia.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

"Leading a team and business on the growth path is a big challenge as you need to possess the ability to pivot and make correct adjustments along the way. The obstacles give me valuable experience and strengthen my beliefs and ability to spearhead the company," said Mr Smith.

"I am a firm believer in making my own weather. As the leader of a company, you become a provider for many and you need the head, heart and guts to make decisions and push the envelope. Life is about 80 per cent attitude and the rest is what you do with it.

"The road to entrepreneurship is never smooth sailing - you get hit hard along the way. By taking punches and yet continuing your journey, you develop an iron jaw and nurture a stronger character and mindset. By becoming a strong individual and business leader, you can overcome obstacles and solve problems with your resources, which are critical for success."

Beyonics is one of the region's leading precision parts manufacturers offering complex, integrated manufacturing services such as precision metal stamping, innovative mould design and fabrication capabilities, leading precision plastic injection moulding, aluminium die casting and machining, electronics sub-assembly, and complete product manufacturing.

Headquartered in Singapore, the company has a combined workforce of over 5,000 employees across 10 factories in Singapore, China, Malaysia and Thailand, and seven global sales offices in the US and Europe.

Beyonics is looking to make major investments is constructing three vertically-integrated mega-campuses in Singapore, Malaysia and China, along with four satellite facilities in other parts of the region.

"The mega-campus will proudly display all our capabilities and competencies. This will be an opportunity to bring a different value proposition to clients by eliminating many of the costs associated with distribution and logistics, simplifying their supply chain, and offering a one-stop shopping solution for anything from piece parts to the entire box build of any products in our primary business sectors: automotive, medical, industrial, and high-end consumer electronics.

"I foresee a 25 per cent growth across Beyonics' four core segments and steering the company towards expanding in the region."