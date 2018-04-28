You are here

Home > Hub > Asean Singapore 2018

Asean must be innovative, adaptive to stay relevant

The region has right ingredients to harness opportunities, tackle challenges associated with current tectonic shifts in global affairs.
Thu, Apr 26, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180426_MFA26MBCM_3402185.jpg
Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (centre) and Asean Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi (far right), together with other Asean Foreign Ministers at a retreat in Singapore in February 2018.
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

BT_20180426_MFA26MBCM_3402185.jpg
"The digital revolution has also fundamentally disrupted the way we live, work, play, communicate, mobilise and organise our societies. Asean needs to be innovative and adaptive to remain united and relevant in the face of these challenges." - Vivian Balakrishnan (above)
Asean’s Three Community Pillars

THE Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) faces increasingly complex strategic challenges.

These include competition between super-powers, trade friction, terrorism, cyber-threats and natural disasters.

The digital revolution has also fundamentally disrupted the way we live, work, play, communicate, mobilise and organise our societies.

Asean needs to be innovative and adaptive to remain united and relevant in the face of these challenges.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore has chosen Resilience and Innovation as the theme for our Asean chairmanship in 2018.

Our region has the right ingredients to harness the opportunities and tackle the challenges associated with the current tectonic shifts in global affairs. Around 60 per cent of Asean's 630 million-strong population is below 35 years old, giving our region a demographic dividend that has yet to be harvested.

Our combined gross domestic product (GDP) stands at US$2.55 trillion in 2016, with a compound annual growth rate of around 5 per cent over the last decade. Asean is a prime investment destination and is set to become the fourth-largest single market in the world by 2030.

This weekend, the leaders from the 10 Asean member states will meet in Singapore for the 32nd Asean Summit. The leaders will exchange views on regional and international issues, forge consensus and provide direction to build a Resilient and Innovative Asean.

One of the key deliverables for the upcoming Summit is to establish an Asean Smart Cities Network (ASCN).

History has demonstrated that during periods of monumental change, a key determinant of a country's well-being has been its ability to master new technologies.

A prime example would be the Industrial Revolution that started in Europe in the 18th and 19th centuries, which allowed the West to harness industrial technology that conferred unassailable economic and military superiority over agrarian based civilisations in the last two centuries.

For Asean to thrive amidst the digital revolution, we must adapt and remain open. There is currently no regional smart cities eco-system that synergises the efforts of individual Asean member states in smart cities development.

The ASCN will be a collaborative platform for member cities to exchange best practices and urban solutions, as well as to catalyse bankable smart city projects. Our goal is to leverage technology to improve the lives and livelihood of our people.

In line with Asean's open and inclusive approach, we will work with Asean's external partners, many of whom have amassed smart cities' expertise, to contribute to the development of this regional smart cities eco-system.

At the Asean-Australia Special Summit held in Sydney in March this year, I was pleased to note that Australia would be committing A$30 million (S$31 million) to the development of Asean smart cities.

We look forward to the active participation of all of Asean's external partners. We want to bring cities, companies and governments together to develop, fund and implement commercially viable solutions that would create jobs and make a tangible and positive impact on the ground.

I am optimistic about Asean's future. The upcoming 32nd Asean Summit is an important occasion for our leaders to set the direction our region needs to take to navigate the unprecedented opportunities and challenges presented by our rapidly changing world.

Singapore, as the Asean Chair, will do our best as an honest and reliable partner to make our thriving region assume our rightful place in a more peaceful and prosperous world. Ultimately, we all seek a brighter future for our people in the midst of great change.

  • Dr Balakrishnan is Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Resilience and innovation

Singapore's chairmanship tagline is "Resilient and Innovative". It encapsulates our vision for Asean to be united in the face of growing uncertainties in the global strategic landscape. Asean must also be adaptable and forward-looking so that we can harness opportunities and manage challenges from disruptive digital technologies, equip our citizens with skills to build a future-ready Asean and boost our capabilities to make our cities smarter. 

This Asean Singapore 2018 supplement is brought to you by the Asean 2018 Organising Committee

Supplement editor Lee U-Wen Sub-editor Shazalina Salim SPH Media Solutions, Integrated Marketing Amy Ho, Royston Thong

Hub

New mood of optimism in South Africa

Preparing future-ready skilled workforce

Unions actively supporting talent development

Asean to use fintech as financial inclusion boost

Smart technologies to enhance Singapore's living environment

Digital platform improves customs clearance

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_270418_1.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Technology

New disruptors lining up to eat Grab's lunch

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_270418_4.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS proposes guidelines for FIs on accountability and standard of conduct

BP_Cuscaden Road_270418_2.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

Bidders tussle for 2 out of 3 residential sites under govt land sales programme

Most Read

1 New disruptors lining up to eat Grab's lunch
2 Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping
3 Hot stock: Venture slips 10% after posting 72% jump in Q1 earnings
4 DBS shareholders hard to please with grievances over service and questions on ROE
5 Indonesia's Go-Jek and ComfortDelGro in talks to explore tie-up: Report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_270418_45.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economic outlook for 2018 remains positive despite global trade risks: MAS

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

JTC awards tenders for Tuas industrial sites to Soilbuild Group, Bonco Enterprise

BP_Singapore private_270418_19.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices rise 3.9%; steepest gain since Q2 2010

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening