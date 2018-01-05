You are here

Home > Hub > BT Motoring

2018's first new car in Singapore is...

The maker says its new flagship, the Arteon, is as much a work of art as a car.
Fri, Jan 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180105_VW5_3249395.jpg
Despite the sporty styling, the Arteon is practical. It has a digital cockpit with a Head-Up Display system, and its infotainment system has a 9.2-inch screen.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

BT_20180105_VW5_3249395.jpg
Despite the sporty styling, the Arteon is practical. It has a digital cockpit with a Head-Up Display system, and its infotainment system has a 9.2-inch screen.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

BT_20180105_VW5_3249395.jpg
Despite the sporty styling, the Arteon is practical. It has a digital cockpit with a Head-Up Display system, and its infotainment system has a 9.2-inch screen.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

Singapore

BARELY a week into 2018, the first new car of the year has been launched. Volkswagen unveiled the Arteon on Wednesday night at a preview for the press and early-bird buyers, and began selling it officially to the public yesterday.

At its launch, Volkswagen Group Singapore managing director Ricky Tay described the Arteon as a car "for people who appreciate both great style and great value for money".

The four-door fastback costs S$221,900 including Certificate of Entitlement in 2.0 R-Line trim. Its 280 horsepower engine drives all four wheels through a seven-speed transmission, and propels the Arteon to 100km/h in a speedy 5.6 seconds.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Arteon has a digital cockpit with a Head-Up Display system, and its infotainment system has a 9.2-inch screen. The latter can be controlled by hand gestures, and is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A lower-priced Elegance model with 190 horsepower, front wheel-drive and fewer features will go on sale before the middle of the year.

The Arteon's name is a none-too-subtle allusion to art, as a way for Volkswagen to call attention to the design. Slim headlamps blend seamlessly into the front grille (the widest on any VW model), and the bonnet is a clamshell design, like the sort on many sports cars.

Despite the sporty styling, the Arteon is practical. Its wheelbase is 5cm longer than that of a VW Passat, which creates plenty of rear legroom, while the boot offers 563 litres of space in a segment where less than 500 litres is the norm.

Mr Tay told The Business Times that as Volkswagen's flagship, the Arteon isn't expected to be a high-volume model. Its purpose is to give VW drivers a chance to upgrade from the brand's other cars without moving to another marque. "There is a segment of customers that are aiming for this kind of car," he said.

More than 10 people booked the Arteon at a closed-door event last month without test drives, so for some buyers, the car was stylish enough to sell on the strength of its looks alone.

Not unlike a work of art.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Hub

The role and challenges of the non-executive board chair

8 new cars to look out for in 2018

Kia Stinger 2.0 review: Korea's answer to BMW

Collaboration as a competitive advantage

Collaborative tools can also help companies save money

Barnbougle offers experience of a lifetime

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

BP_SG_050118_2.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Call to stagger GST hike; or lower registration threshold for companies: Deloitte

BT_20180105_LMXSERGE5_3249514.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serge Pun goes where others fear to tread

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
2 Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit announce changes in response to new US tax rules
3 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
4 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
5 Ex-banker found liable for S$6.5m guarantee claimed by former client
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CBD_050118_7.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Technology

S'pore needs to do more to remain as startups' top gateway to SE Asia

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

BT_20180105_MLWEEKEND5EPB1_3249592.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Life & Culture

Let's talk crypto, in BT Weekend

BP_SG_050118_2.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Call to stagger GST hike; or lower registration threshold for companies: Deloitte

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening