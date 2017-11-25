Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000

Singapore

WOULD you buy a car on the Internet? Local Jaguar dealer Wearnes Automotive is about to find out with a Cyber Monday sale.

The company will put three cars up for auction at cybermonday.jaguar.com.sg

sg, with 2.0-litre petrol examples of the Jaguar XE and XF saloons, as well as the F-Pace sport utility vehicle, all going under the virtual hammer.

Details of the cars are on the site, and potential buyers have to register there in order to take part in the bidding.

The bids for each car will start at S$99,000, S$159,000 and S$199,000 respectively, inclusive of Certificates Of Entitlement.

The auction will only last for 24 hours, starting at midnight on Nov 27 and closing at 23:59 the same day. Wearnes said in a statement that it will be the first such auction for new cars in Singapore.

The objective is "to break away from the norm to reach out to an increasingly tech savvy audience", according to Corinne Chua, the general manager of Jaguar Land Rover for Wearnes Automotive.

The company put 10 units of the Jaguar XE for sale online on Cyber Monday last year, and says the exercise garnered enough interest in the car to boost its sales offline. A spokesman said it was unlikely that car retail in Singapore would move completely online anytime soon, but added that Wearnes is aiming to "get ahead" of a possible trend.