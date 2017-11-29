Providing quality healthcare solutions

EGIS Healthcare Technologies is engaged in the development and distribution of software for its customers' clinical laboratory and blood transfusion information management systems. Its customers are mainly hospitals and other healthcare organisations in Singapore.

The company's laboratory information system represents the majority of the non-demographic, non-financial clinical data present in most healthcare institutions' information systems in Singapore.

According to EGIS, a regionally or nationally integrated clinical laboratory information environment supported by improvements in process efficiency and effectiveness can lead to higher quality care delivery and lower cost.

The company has been working in recent years to raise productivity in an effort to provide quality and reliable service to its customers.

To this end, it implemented a real-time dashboard monitoring system which allows its customers to identify and address issues protecting their mission critical operations. This is especially important for players in the healthcare industry where services are time-sensitive and critical.

"With values based on respect, commitment and collaboration, EGIS focuses on safety, quality and innovation to continually advance within the areas of clinical patient care solutions," the company says.

"Believing that the customer is a person and not an organisation, EGIS' over-riding objective is to put the customer first in every aspect of the organisation." In line with this goal, EGIS places great emphasis in its employees' knowledge training. Staff undergo regular product knowledge and specialisation training in order to provide fast and accurate service to their customers.

With in-depth product knowledge and skills, EGIS has been able to improve customer satisfaction by providing quality support.

Regular customer review meetings are also held to get customers' feedback and develop products and services according to their needs.

Going forward, the company is looking to leverage its capabilities to meet the needs of an evolving healthcare sector.

"The Singapore healthcare industry is also at an exciting juncture with challenges as well as exciting potential developments lying ahead. In Singapore, we are faced with an increasing ageing population and longer life spans," it says.