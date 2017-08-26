A tale of two retirees and their fortunes

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
THIS is the ninth instalment of our retirement series. In my previous columns, I shared how our proprietary tool "RetireWell" is used to give our client David, 59, a reliable income stream throughout his retirement years. I also wrote about how holistic retirement planning is not just about
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal