Between the two Ds of US markets

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
THE Dollar and the Dow are the focus of market attention. One D reflects the serial stumbles of the US presidency and the other D seems to ignore the very same stumbles. Some investors are beginning to worry that Dow strength may be the market equivalent of fake news because the US dollar
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal