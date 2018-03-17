You are here
VALUE INSIGHT
Do small caps still have a place in your portfolio?
Yes, and with a caveat: the selection process will have to be more stringent than for their bigger counterparts
LAST year was a good year for stocks. The S&P 500 returned 21.8 per cent. But you would have done way better if you had just bought the five biggest companies in the US as at end 2016. The average return of the five stocks - Apple, Google, Microsoft, Exxon Mobil and Amazon - was 35 per cent
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg