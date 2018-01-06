Guard against real-world inflation

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
SINCE the depths of the global financial crisis, central banks have supported financial markets and the economies that they serve through expansionary monetary policies, increasing their balance sheets to previously unheard-of sizes. Strong growth in corporate profits and diminishing fears of
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo