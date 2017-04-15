You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

Manulife AM seeks unique solutions to address income gap in retirement

These may include exposure to private assets such as timber and farmland.
Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 05:50
by
gen@sph.com.sg@GencuaBT

BT_20170415_GCMANU15_2840807.jpg
MR DOMMERMUTH: "Equity and fixed income can accomplish a lot, but we're also a large player in private assets. We're among the largest investors in timber and farmland which are great for producing a consistent source of income."

A LOOMING retirement income gap in Asia is driving Manulife Asset Management (AM) towards innovative solutions that may include exposure to private assets such as timber and farmland.

Michael Dommermuth, the firm's executive vice-president and head of wealth and asset management for Asia

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening