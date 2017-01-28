You are here
Portfolio watch: Tilting towards developed markets
US stock market could benefit from expansionary fiscal policy.
IN October 2016, Ivan invested S$40,000 in the Avallis Asian Market (AM) portfolio amidst major uncertainty in the financial markets prior to the US presidential election. A defensive portfolio was recommended; allocating 30 per cent into Asian equities and 70 per cent Asian bonds.
After
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg