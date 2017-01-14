You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

Reflecting on the lessons of 2016

It was a year of great uncertainty and volatility, and reminded investors of the perils that greed and panic can bring.
Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170114_IFAST14AGWR_2691383.jpg

IN the last month of 2016, traders, investors and asset prices were greeted with a visit from Santa, as global markets generally saw a rise in prices. Global equities, as measured by the MSCI AC World index, posted a 3.2 per cent rise while global bonds saw yields rise (bond prices are inversely

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 JTC gives O&M lessees and tenants rental rebates of 3-10% for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening