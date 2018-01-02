You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth
2017 yearender: Patrick Teow: President, Life Insurance Association

Sit with a planner to safeguard future

Tue, Jan 02, 2018 - 5:21 PM
lornatan@sph.com.sg@LornaTanBT

ST_20171231_TEOW_3654911.jpg
Big data analysis and machine learning allows insurers to leverage data, enabling the insurance industry to calculate premiums more precisely and creating huge opportunities in defining product segmentation, says Patrick Teow.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Q What were the best and worst things that happened to you (financially) this year?
A Applying the concept of a long-term horizon for investments, nothing significant has happened for me personally in the past year. Being judicious with my financial portfolio has always been my personal mantra to managing assets, and I believe this advice has served me well in all of my 30 years in this industry.

My approach to wealth and investment is to always be astute and back up your investment instincts with ample research when navigating markets. If something sounds too good to be true, be cautious, it usually is.

The growth of the insurance industry today has been very encouraging and points to the Life Insurance Association's (LIA) core focus of bridging Singapore's protection gap. Ensuring Singaporeans have adequate protection is especially critical at a time of rapid demographic shifts and our ageing population.

Q How has this year been for your industry?
A 2017 has seen strong growth, and while our industry has not been as quick to adopt digitisation and fintech like our banking counterparts, we have witnessed changes as life insurers embrace the use of digital innovations and data.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumers have a high inclination towards mobile and tech-based services as their expectations have changed dramatically, and they increasingly expect a seamless experience. In that regard, our member companies are actively engaged in the Smart Nation initiative to leverage big data and analytics to better understand, connect and engage with customers through different touch points, so that we are able to bridge our nation's protection gap.

The Health Insurance Task Force's (HITF) report initiated by the LIA last year has served as an impetus, leading to the Health Ministry's move to study its recommendation for a fee benchmark of medical practitioners' fees in Singapore.

This is a critical effort to help us effectively manage escalating healthcare costs, which translates into bigger insurance claims if left unchecked. With the transparency provided by a fee benchmark, consumers are empowered to make informed choices regarding their selection of medical practitioner and medical treatment options.

The LIA and its members will continue to work with the Health Ministry on the various HITF recommendations for the benefit of consumers and to ensure an affordable and sustainable healthcare ecosystem.

Q How do you see next year panning out?
A We remain cautiously optimistic that 2018 will be a good year, riding on strong, robust momentum and growth seen this year.

The industry will continue to evolve. We will likely see members who might venture into creative ways of marketing insurance directly to consumers, as direct-to-consumer insurance purchases gain acceptance here. We expect member firms to leverage technologies like artificial intelligence and robotic process automation to improve effectiveness and efficiency.

The Internet of Things will produce massive amounts of data. Big data analysis and machine learning will allow us to leverage data, allowing the insurance industry to calculate premiums much more precisely and creating huge opportunities in defining product segmentation.

These trends are evolving at a speed that presents a big challenge for businesses to keep up with. With innovations transforming the way we operate, some jobs may become obsolete with these changes, and new jobs will also be created.

The LIA is completing its "Protection Gap Study", which has also included a view on critical illness coverage, which we will be happy to share early next year. The study will provide fresh insights on what the industry has to do to help Singaporeans be better covered and protected in the light of their evolving protection needs since the last study was done in 2012.

Q Going into next year, please offer some tips to consumers.
A Do not underestimate the importance of proper financial planning, to plan and protect your future and that of your loved ones.

People are living longer, but there are also financial challenges with greater life expectancy. It is important that while we work hard for money, your money is also working hard for you - by ensuring that you are putting it in the right places, whether it is for health insurance, protection or investments.

Being financially unprepared in the face of an emergency can be one of the worst things to experience. Whether you are hospitalised or faced with a critical illness, you would want peace of mind to know you are well covered. With escalating healthcare costs and increased prevalence of chronic illnesses, making sure you and your loved ones have adequate health insurance has never been more important.

So my advice is to sit with a good financial planner to address your needs and gaps. In fact, make it one of your New Year resolutions to plan with someone, to guard yourself from uncertainties and safeguard your future.

Get the lowdown from our other experts:

 

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Investing & Wealth

Don't buy into fads or a slick sales pitch

Be prepared for potential turbulence

High-end homes poised for a rebound

Stay in game but diversify across asset classes

Indonesian couple win bogus policy lawsuit against AIA

Growing activist focus on Europe adds urgency to efforts in averting campaigns

Editor's Choice

2017-10-20T093231Z_1974347008_RC120B609360_RTRMADP_3_EMERGING-SWF-INVESTMENT.JPG
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Stocks

Consumer stocks favoured as Goldilocks works her charms

BT_20180102_HUEY_3243640.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Real Estate

Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017

BT_20180102_YEO_3243754.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income's digital investment gathers steam

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
3 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m

condo 19473194 .jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Real Estate

Private home prices stage first full-year growth since 2013: URA flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening