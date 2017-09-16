You are here
This trader is betting millions on 'false peace'
Christopher Cole's Artemis Capital bets on a reversal during bull markets, offering downside protection by finding creative ways to purchase exposure to financial chaos
LAST Wednesday was another good day to make money on Wall Street: Stocks pushed up, interest rates were at rock bottom and the VIX gauge of investor unease was again trending downward. But as investors celebrated yet another bounce-back from a market slip, Christopher Cole, a trader who runs a
