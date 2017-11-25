You are here
Warning signs about another bitcoin exchange
Bitfinex has lost millions of dollars of customer money in two separate hacking incidents
San Francisco
AS the price of bitcoin has soared, the virtual currency has edged towards the mainstream.
Square, the fast-growing payments company run by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, has begun selling bitcoins to ordinary consumers, and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange will soon
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg