You are here
Why Trump could be good for Asian Equities
There are three possible scenarios why the changing landscape in 2017 in the Trump era may turn out to be actually good for these stocks.
'AMERICA First' is the message front and centre of the inauguration speech of the newly-appointed President Trump. Within the first day of taking office, Mr Trump promptly issued an executive order to withdraw US from the multi-year negotiated Trans-Pacific Partnership. This setback appears to
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg