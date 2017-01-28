You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

Why Trump could be good for Asian Equities

There are three possible scenarios why the changing landscape in 2017 in the Trump era may turn out to be actually good for these stocks.
Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170128_RAINFOREST28_2714418.jpg
RETURN OF RUSSIA: Asian equities in the dairy space whose prices have been falling in the past few years may actually rise, when the dairy market rebalances with the return of Russia to world trade as an anticipated result of the Trump policy.
PHOTO: AFP

'AMERICA First' is the message front and centre of the inauguration speech of the newly-appointed President Trump. Within the first day of taking office, Mr Trump promptly issued an executive order to withdraw US from the multi-year negotiated Trans-Pacific Partnership. This setback appears to

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
3 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
4 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
5 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening