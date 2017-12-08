You are here

A look-back on 2017 and en bloc sale scene in BT Weekend

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171208_MLWEEKEND_3212592.jpg

THIS year has a been a busy one, with exciting new restaurants opening, a proliferation of arts and entertainment events and shiny new buildings and shops catching the eye.

In this issue, we spotlight the people, places, events and objects that have made the biggest impressions on us.

Elsewhere in the Weekend magazine, we chat with Low Kee Hong, Singapore's former head of the Arts Festival and Venice Biennale, who is now applying his expertise in Hong Kong as the head of performing arts in the West Kowloon Cultural District.

If you're thinking a beach holiday sounds nice about now, but think the Maldives is all about cool people rather than harried parents, think again. Our writer travels to the Anantara resort with toddler in tow and lives to tell a merry tale.

And for watch lovers, find out in the magazine how IWC Schaffhausen is breathing new life into its classic icons.

En bloc sales are back, with the market moving at an unprecedented pace and volume. Our Brunch feature in the main paper traces the shifting developments in collective sales.

Our Disrupted columnist ponders design thinking, an increasingly popular tool for corporate innovation that emphasises empathy, ambiguity and learning through rapid prototyping and failure.

Offbeat stumbles on the significance of swans to the Royal Family and uncovers several feathery facts. Need a gift idea for a golfer? Check out our wishlist of the best golf gifts in The Finish Line.

And in our BT Motoring section, a first look at Lamborghini's Urus, the fastest SUV in the world, and reviews of the Porsche Boxster and Cayman GTS, Jaguar 2.0 F-Type Coupe and BMW M40i.

