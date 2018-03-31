You are here

Home > Life & Culture
CULT STATUS

Affordable luxury: Wayne Goss make-up brushes

Get a brush with brilliance with tools that are made by the samurai of brushmakers
Sat, Mar 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM
michquah@sph.com.sg@MichelleQuahBT

BT_20180331_MQCULT30_3373853.jpg
The quality of Wayne Goss brushes proved to rival that of the top Japanese make-up brush brands, but could be purchased at a fraction of the price.
PHOTO: BEAUTYLISH, INC

BT_20180331_MQCULT30_3373853.jpg
The quality of Wayne Goss brushes proved to rival that of the top Japanese make-up brush brands, but could be purchased at a fraction of the price.
PHOTO: BEAUTYLISH, INC

MAKE-UP mavens know that among the best make-up brushes in the world are those made by the Japanese - brands such as Chikuhodo and Hakuhodo.

These brands have built their reputations on their brushes being individually handmade by artisans in Japan, using only the highest quality

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Schwarzenegger wakes from heart surgery declaring: 'I'm back!'

'Benjamin Button' Ibrahimovic ready for Galaxy debut after Manchester United

From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights

What is a movie and who gets to decide?

Wie shifts focus to 'stay healthy, be free, and have fun'

Jeff Koons on money, risk and acceptance

Editor's Choice

Mar 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

M&A values in financial industry to surpass 2017 levels: Baker McKenzie

BT_20180331_UWONE31_3374591.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Life & Culture

From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights

BT_20180331_VERYLATEST_3374077.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Brunch

The business of benevolence

Most Read

1 Recruiters pounce on Uber employees
2 Sasseur Reit opens trading debut at S$0.805 after largest IPO in Singapore this year
3 SPH and Kajima break ground on 680-unit The Woodleigh Residences at landmark Bidadari project
4 Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda
5 Sembcorp Industries' CEO, senior management take voluntary 10-15% pay cut
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180331_STCCS31_3374559.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Transport

Grab, Uber deal may have breached Competition Act; watchdog calls for pre-sale operations to continue

BT_20180331_UWONE31_3374591.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Life & Culture

From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights

Mar 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

M&A values in financial industry to surpass 2017 levels: Baker McKenzie

BT_20180331_GIANT314LHP_3374581.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Beijing 'planning merger to create shipbuilding giant'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening