After Downton, affluent Chinese seek butlers
Demand for homegrown butlers trained in the ways of a British manor has grown sharply in recent years
Chengdu
MAO once said that a revolution was not a dinner party. But with the communist revolution turning into opulent capitalism, China's rich are making sure the dinner party settings are immaculate and the wine is poured just right.
Inspired in part by the Downton Abbey
