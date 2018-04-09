You are here

Home > Life & Culture

After re-branding, FAS wants a bigger slice of sponsorship pie

It will embark on a new initiative that will see at least 50 per cent of all SPL matches streamed "live" on FAS platforms
Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20180409_GRFAS9_3385397.jpg
FAS president Lim Kia Tong (left) and vice-president Edwin Tong presenting the league's new logo at the National Stadium on March 21, which features a red and blue roaring lion - the colours of Singapore and the FAS respectively.
BT PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

Singapore

IN SPORT, a quality product inevitably attracts sponsorship dollars.

So the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has recognised that its main task is to turn the re-branded Singapore Premier League (SPL) into a position of stature, a premier competition.

At the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Advancing CSR as a way of life

Schwarzenegger back home after heart surgery: spokesman

MMA star McGregor charged with New York assault

EPL serves up a Saturday derby day feast

How can one art photograph have four very different price tags?

Everything you need to know about Fortnite and why it's so popular

Editor's Choice

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

BT_20180409_ANGTOPLINE9_3385389.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Making room for renewable energy

Most Read

1 Uber-Grab deal: Uber app extended to April 15
2 Iceberg says new Noble has 'zero chance of success'; Goldilocks objects to newest directors
3 Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions
4 Ezion to raise up to S$50m in share and options deal with Temasek's Pavilion
5 Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Apr 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Focus on investment grade the key in bonds: DBS banker

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening