You are here
Author who turns classics into children's books gets sued
Two major publishers and estates of Clarke, Kerouac, Capote and Hemingway file complaint over his unauthorised use of material
FREDRIK Colting, a Swedish author who was sued by J.D. Salinger's estate several years ago for publishing an unauthorised sequel to The Catcher In The Rye, has once again been sued for repurposing an iconic work by a dead writer.
This time, he is facing a legal complaint from four
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg