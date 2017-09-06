You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Beyonce, Clooney, Streisand to headline Harvey telethon

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 00:02

[LOS ANGELES] Singer Beyonce and actor George Clooney will headline a telethon to raise funds for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, which has displaced more than 1 million people in Texas, organizers said on Tuesday."Hand in Hand," a Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief, will air live on Sept 12 from Los Angeles, New York and Nashville on broadcast networks ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC as well as cable music channel CMT and digital platforms Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The broadcast, which will air live on the US East Coast and replay on the West Coast, will include musical performances, taped messages and live appearances from a host of celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, actors Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Julia Roberts, and singers Barbra Streisand, Blake Shelton and George Strait.

The telethon will benefit Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas, United Way and Direct Relief.

Harvey, which came ashore on Aug 25 and became the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years, has killed more than 60 people, displaced more than 1 million others and damaged some 203,000 homes in a path of destruction stretching for more than 300 miles. It has caused damaged estimated as high as US$180 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

Taylor Swift soars atop US chart, ends 'Despacito' reign

French court orders magazine to pay 100,000 euros over Kate topless pics

Hollywood calls a wrap on US$3.8b summer, worst since 2006

New dimension to Jackson's 'Thriller' and story behind it

Mooncakes from heaven: Hong Kong's sweet obsession

Dishing the dirt on India's toilet woes

Editor's Choice

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

BT_20170905_JLBELT5_3069388.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Greater partnership with Chongqing augurs well for Singapore

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

fa-noble-20170905.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble Group shareholders approve sale of North Americas gas and power unit to Mercuria

marina bay waterfront 13318092.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

fa-tcj-20170905.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Tan Chuan-Jin to become new Speaker of Parliament, Desmond Lee to helm MSF

marina bay waterfront 13318092.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

IE, Spring merge to form Enterprise Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening