You are here
Chilling fate for polar bears as world warms
And incoming Trump govt appears cold to their fate of possible extinction
New York
FEDERAL wildlife officials on Monday called climate change the biggest threat to the survival of the polar bear and warned that without decisive action to combat global warming, the bears would almost certainly disappear from much of the Arctic.
"It cannot be overstated
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg