Christie's goes where the art collectors are

Hong Kong is where part of Rockefeller's trove will be unveiled this week; Asian collectors will have first look at his Picassos and Monets in 2018
Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171122_SYROCK22_3187210.jpg
In Christie's US$1.4 billion week of sales in New York, Asian clients were particularly active during the Impressionist and modern art evening auction, buying a third of the lots.
PHOTO: AFP

New York

ART collectors in Asia will get the first look at masterpieces from the late David Rockefeller's trove - including works by Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet - which will be sold at auction next year.

Christie's will unveil highlights of the vast collection of Peggy and David

