You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Cold Canada cancels some New Year's events

Sat, Dec 30, 2017 - 11:37 AM

+.jpg
Canadians pride themselves on living with cold weather - but sub-zero temperatures proved too much even for them Friday, with concerts canceled and ski hills closed for safety reasons during an extreme year-end cold snap.
PHOTO: AFP

[OTTAWA] Canadians pride themselves on living with cold weather - but sub-zero temperatures proved too much even for them Friday, with concerts canceled and ski hills closed for safety reasons during an extreme year-end cold snap.

Temperatures almost reached -50 C in two central Canadian cities, Regina and Winnipeg.

In the capital Ottawa, meanwhile, authorities announced the cancellation of some shows marking the end of Canada's 150th anniversary celebrations held this year.

The events scheduled for Saturday and New Year's Eve on Sunday have been modified due to the Environment Canada weather service's "extreme cold warning and due to public health and safety concerns," the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Appearances by DJs Carl and Evana Muren, DJ Shub, and hip-hop artist Kardinal Offishall have been cancelled for New Year's Eve but a fireworks display will go ahead.

The "Canada 150" ice hockey tournament has been moved indoors from an outdoor rink in front of Parliament.

Environment Canada on Friday maintained its extreme cold warning for six of the country's 10 provinces, including British Columbia in the far west, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, as well as the Yukon territory in the northwest.

"We invite all Canadians and visitors to consider the extreme weather conditions and to dress warmly and prepare accordingly to prevent frostbite and other injuries," the ministry said.

Quebec's Bromont ski resort said it was closing at 3:30pm on Friday afternoon "due to the latest weather forecast, safety matters, and at the request of Hydro-Quebec to reduce the power demand during the peak period."

The mountain would reopen on Saturday but with only a few slopes operating.

Mont Orford, a ski resort east of Montreal, has also reduced its hours.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

bp_keppel_291217_14.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M imposes US$8.9m financial sanctions on 12 former and current employees

BT_20171230_NEWBRUNCHCOVER_3241836.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Brunch

The other side of the economy

BT_20171230_VICUBE30_3241874.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

A year of beer, fear and tears

Most Read

1 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
2 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
3 Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case
4 Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Lum Chang, Keppel, Best World International
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171230_NEWBRUNCHCOVER_3241836.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Brunch

The other side of the economy

bp_keppel_291217_14.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M imposes US$8.9m financial sanctions on 12 former and current employees

Dec 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Vietnam set to lead strong M&A activity

m882444.JPG
Dec 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore's November bank lending up 0.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening