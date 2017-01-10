You are here

COMPANY OF GOOD

Affording a dignified exit for all

Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors, which was set up in 1912, also engages in charity work by providing those who are alone at the end of their lives a dignified funeral
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 05:50

Over the past four years, ACMFD has been working closely with various Community Development Councils by providing free workshops for senior citizens as a platform to share relevant and pertinent information about death, and funerals.

IT IS said that death is the great leveller. For the beneficiaries of Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors Pte Ltd (ACMFD), this couldn't be more true. These beneficiaries could have been prominent or unknown, wealthy or poor. However, all these did not matter in death as they were

