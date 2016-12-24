You are here
CUBICLE FILES
How 'busyness' became a bona fide status symbol
It's self-deprecating, yet showy, but as with all status symbols, once it goes mainstream, it is compromised
It's the most hyper-busy time of the year. Holiday shopping, hosting and travel preparations. Year-end financial moves. A mountain of work to finish before using up any final vacation days. For once, the all too common "I'm just so busy" gripe feels like a legitimate complaint.
But most
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg