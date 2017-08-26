You are here

Home > Life & Culture > Cubicle Files
CUBICLE FILES

Reference checks: All that you need to know

Lawyer, HR specialist explain the practice by prospective employers vis-a-vis job-seekers
Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 05:50
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BT_20170826_VICUBE26_3056447.jpg
"No comment is better than false comments or unfair statements which cannot be justified or substantiated." PeopleWorldwide Consulting MD David Leong

A RECENT court case has cast a spotlight on the mysterious reference check that people are aware of but don't know much about.

In a fight reminiscent of David and Goliath, an insurance agent took his former employer, corporate giant AXA, to court after a bad reference dashed his hopes of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

BT_20170826_TODAY_3056564.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SPH divesting stakes in Mediacorp entities

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
4 Cromwell European Reit gets Singapore Exchange nod for S$1.6b IPO
5 Malaysian businessman Siaw Lu Howe launches mandatory takeover bid for Blumont
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

BT_20170826_FEATURE26-D_3052301.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Feature

Full circle

BT_20170826_UWINSIDE26_3056517.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Opinion

Rallying the nation to stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening