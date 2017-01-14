You are here

Home > Life & Culture > Cubicle Files
CUBICLE FILES

Your work doesn't always speak for itself

There's a real cost to asserting yourself in the office, but some factors help to lower the risk
Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 05:50
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BT_20170114_VICUBICLE14_2691296.jpg
ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM

NOT many leaders will tell you this, but being able to advocate for yourself in the workplace to advance your interests is possibly one of the biggest factors that will determine your career trajectory. Yet, for most of us, speaking up - be it for more resources, a pay rise or promotion, or just

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 JTC gives O&M lessees and tenants rental rebates of 3-10% for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening