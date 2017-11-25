You are here

DISRUPTED

Cashless and ka-ching!

Live music event IMI Festival was made even cooler with its adoption of cashless payment platform, GrabPay
Sat, Nov 25, 2017 - 5:50 AM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

BT_20171125_DISRUPT25B_3193257.jpg
It was the first time that Grab, a ride-hailing company, had supported a live music event such as IMI fest by having GrabPay, its e-wallet solution, as a means of payment.
BT PHOTO: JACQUELYN CHEOK

BT_20171125_DISRUPT25B_3193257.jpg
To boot, GrabPay was easy to use; topping up my e-wallet took only seconds. For the uninitiated, there were at least a dozen Grab helpers on-site to help guide them through the payment process.
BT PHOTO: JACQUELYN CHEOK

WHAT makes a live music event "cooler" than others? For the IMI (Innovation, Music and Inspiration) Festival, the answer is tech, talks and art installations. Organised by experiential events company Sunshine Nation, it was held last Saturday at the now-defunct Kallang Airport.

