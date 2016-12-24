You are here

Home > Life & Culture > Disrupted
DISRUPTED

Five non-disruptive gifts for Christmas

Disruption? So 2016. Here's a list of handy yet ingenious Christmas gifts you still have time to get.
Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 05:50
by
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

BT_20161224_JQDISRUPTED24W_8_2660833.jpg
Whisky stones

BT_20161224_JQDISRUPTED24210C_2660837.jpg
Earin earbuds

BT_20161224_JQDISRUPTED24Y99R_2660840.jpg
Boxed wine

BT_20161224_JQDISRUPTED24CECV_2660838.jpg
Netflix subscription

BT_20161224_JQDISRUPTED24_8_2660841.jpg
HyperChiller

IT'S almost the most wonderful time of the year. If you're still hunting down that last-minute Christmas gift or something to take to that house party on Christmas Day, you have some time. Here's a handy list of five items that will make fascinating presents, and more importantly, that you still

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
3 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
4 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
5 Blockchain, a new-age tontine: OCBC chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening