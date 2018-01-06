Five-star experience

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
LAST Saturday evening, Gardens by the Bay was a hive of activity. It was the final weekend of 2017, and park-goers - tourists, mostly - looked relaxed and happy just lolling about and taking in the cool night air and brilliant Supertrees. I, meanwhile, was breaking out (in) a sweat.
On
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo