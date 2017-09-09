You are here

Home > Life & Culture > Disrupted
DISRUPTED

Pentagon's mysterious spacecraft punches above its weight

The US Air Force is cagey when it comes to what exactly its X-37B droneship does but it's clear the small craft is scoping the skies
Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170909_DRONESHIP_3077904.jpg
On Thursday, after a successful morning launch at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, the X-37B headed yet again into low Earth orbit. The launch took place as the Pentagon sounds the alarm about the importance of defending the ultimate high ground should war break out in space.
PHOTO: SPACEX

IN the Pentagon's vast arsenal there is little quite like it: a super-secret space drone that looks like a miniature version of the space shuttle, but orbits the Earth for months, even years, at a time. Doing what? The Air Force won't say.

On the tarmac, the X-37B, as it is called, looks

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

Sep 9, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton unit secures private fund management licence in China

BT_20170909_KRBUNG9A_3078179.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Real Estate

'Hungry ghosts' not dampening GCB interest

BT_20170909_BRUNCHNEW2_3077799.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Brunch

Tech: No (wo) man's land?

Most Read

1 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
2 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
3 Church buys Elite Building in collective sale
4 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Noble, Blumont
5 Changi Garden to be put up for collective sale by tender with S$196m asking price
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170909_BRUNCHNEW2_3077799.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Brunch

Tech: No (wo) man's land?

BT_20170909_FEATURE9-P_3073920.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Feature

The future of retail

Sep 9, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton unit secures private fund management licence in China

DOLLARS09.jpg
Sep 9, 2017
Banking & Finance

A bad week for greenback as Singdollar rises to 15-month high

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening