You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Doggy-talk doesn't always work on pooches. Doggone

It might be a bone of contention, but the kind of voice one uses with babies tends to work better with puppies than adult dogs
Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170114_JHDOG14_2691134.jpg
"Adult dogs seem to ignore dog-directed speech, at least when the voice is from an unfamiliar person." - Researcher Nicolas Mathevon.
PHOTO: AFP

When you speak to dogs, do you use a dog voice? You know, a dog voice - higher pitched, slower, maybe a little sing-song-y? The kind of voice you'd use when speaking to a baby, except... directed at a dog?

New research shows that puppies might actually react to that voice, though that's

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 JTC gives O&M lessees and tenants rental rebates of 3-10% for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening