You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Dutch experts doubt authenticity of rare 'Hitler' painting

Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 9:16 AM

FILES-HITLER-GERMANY-US-HISTORY-WWII-MERCEDES-164304.jpg
Two researchers in the Netherlands have raised doubts about a rare watercolour painting signed by Adolf Hitler, saying it appears more likely to be the work of a forger, a Dutch newspaper reported Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[THE HAGUE] Two researchers in the Netherlands have raised doubts about a rare watercolour painting signed by Adolf Hitler, saying it appears more likely to be the work of a forger, a Dutch newspaper reported Wednesday.

"It is very probably a fake Hitler" painting, Bart Droog and Jaap van den Born, both specialists in tracking imitations of Hitler's artwork, told the daily De Volkskrant.

The aquarelle - a technique of painting with thin transparent watercolours - depicting a tower in Vienna had been donated this year to the Amsterdam-based NIOD wartime institute by a woman whose identity was not revealed.

The woman's father originally bought the painting at a stamp and coin market for 75 cents and only realised when he got home that it was signed by "A. Hitler", media reported in November when news of the donation became known.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"After months of following an authentication process the... conclusion is: it's an original from the hand of Adolf Hitler," the NIOD said in a statement at the time, putting the work by a young Hitler between 1909 and 1913.

In response to the latest questions about its authenticity, the institute issued a statement saying it "takes these comments seriously and is open to critical reactions to our research".

It added that the institute's conclusions that the painting appeared authentic were only "provisional".

"We are going to continue the research," said the NIOD institute's director Frank van Vree, adding that he wasn't sure "to be able one day to find definitive proof".

According to Droog and Van den Born, the watercolour could have been done by Reinhold Hanisch, a well known forger of the Nazi dictator's artwork.

The painting, which art critics have described as "mediocre", even "ugly", was given to the NIOD, originally set up just after World War II to create a national archive of documents relating to the 1940-45 Nazi occupation of The Netherlands, after two Dutch auction houses refused to put it up for sale.

The Netherlands was occupied for around five years by the Nazis, who carried out a reign of terror, including deporting more than 100,000 Jews to death camps such as Auschwitz and Sobibor where they were murdered.

The victims included world-famous Dutch teenaged diarist Anne Frank and most of her family.

Most of Hitler's artworks are now in private collections in Austria, Britain, Germany and the United States, and the US Army still has four works which it confiscated during the war.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Life & Culture

Tibetan film-maker flees China, arrives in US

From pink pussyhats to rape laws, women's rights advance despite adversity in 2017

Bali declares 'garbage emergency' amid sea of waste

Football: Liverpool land Van Dijk in world record deal for defender

Designing artisanal proteins for your body

TV Tokyo's New Year's Eve special is to watch a man eat

Editor's Choice

sgsklylineA0J7259.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
SME

SMEs see brighter skies in the new year

sg.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply after market responds to previous spike

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley unit takes stake in Australian developer

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
3 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
4 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening