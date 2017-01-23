You are here
SMBC SINGAPORE OPEN
Early birthday gift for Thai veteran Prayad
Favourites fall as veteran Thai clinches 51st edition of Singapore open days before he turns 51
Singapore
COINCIDENCE, it may have been. In the 51st staging of the SMBC Singapore Open, a soon-to-be 51-year-old snatched the major title at the Sentosa Golf Club on Sunday.
And destiny, it certainly was.
On a cool day made cooler by a light mid-day rain and wafting winds,
