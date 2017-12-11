Early raves for Last Jedi after glittering premiere

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Los Angeles
STORMTROOPERS, droids and celebrities from galaxies near and far hit the red carpet in the shadow of a giant AT-AT assault vehicle on Saturday at the glittering world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - although one star almost didn't make it.
John Boyega, who plays
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo