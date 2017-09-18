You are here
SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2017
F1 turning to tech to thrill fans, millennials
Virtual and augmented reality, Internet-of-Things and AI being considered to get viewers closer to the action
Singapore
FORMULA 1 is planning to leverage more heavily on digital technologies to bring the sport closer to race fans as it strives to attract a broader and younger fan base.
Virtual reality, augmented reality, Internet-of-Things and artifical intelligence are some of the areas
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg